What is a Knoblin and why is it being celebrated in Donelson?

A new festival is coming to town! The first Knoblin Festival is set for October 3rd in Doneslon. Attendees can expect music, art and more! The festival is being hosted by the non-profit Friends of Donelson.

Hear from the directors in the video above!

What is a "knoblin"?

"The story of the Knoblin dates back to at least the early 1800s and was recently refound while researching the history of the Donelson area. Reports of unusual sightings, missing food and livestock, and strange noises on and around the Todd’s Knob area led to residents referring to the mysterious creature as a goblin, eventually giving it the name of Knoblin, due to its location," the event website said.

If you are interested in learning more or donating visit: https://www.knoblinfest.com/support