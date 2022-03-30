Actress Cassie Beck talked about starring in the unique Broadway production of What the Constitution Means to Me and why it’s relevant for today. Direct from Broadway, the 2019 Tony® nominated Best Play and Pulitzer Prize finalist, What the Constitution Means to Me, by famed writer Heidi Schreck, arrives in Nashville for a strictly limited engagement. This boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. What the Constitution Means to Me runs today through Sunday, April 3 at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theater. Tickets are available at www.TPAC.org, by phone at (615) 782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call (615) 782-4060.