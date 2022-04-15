Whiskey Glazed Carrots from Lynne Tolley

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary’s Boarding House made Whiskey Glazed Carrots, and a Jack Apple Mule cocktail (see recipes below). For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Whiskey Glazed Carrots

Serves 4-6

1 stick butter, divided

2 lbs carrots, peeled and cut thick ones in half or quarters, lengthwise

½ cups Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

¾ cup light brown sugar, packed

½ tsp salt

Pepper, freshly ground, to taste

Parsley for garnish

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add carrots in two batches, cooking for 1-2 minutes each batch. Remove carrots from skillet. Butter might brown slightly. Turn off heat so whiskey will not flame when added.

Pour whiskey into skillet. Turn heat to medium and add remaining butter. When butter melts, sprinkle brown sugar over the top. Stir together, then add carrots to skillet. Cover and continue cooking for 5 minutes.

Remove lid and add salt & pepper. Continue cooking until carrots are done and glaze is thick, maybe 5 more minutes.

Garnish with parsley. Can be made ahead; then cook less so they will not get too soft when reheated.

Tip: if using tri-colored carrots do not make ahead as glaze will be dark and will darken the cooked carrots. Also you may cut carrots into coins if you prefer that shape.

JACK APPLE MULE COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

* 2 oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple Whiskey

* Top with Ginger Beer

* 1 squeeze Fresh Lime

* 1 Lime Wedge (Garnish)

Method:

* Pour Jack Apple over ice

* Add a squeeze of ½ lime and a splash of ginger beer and stir

* Add lime wedge to garnish