Why More Women Are Riding Motorcycles

Tia Suiter, owner of Appleton Harley-Davidson, talked about the growing number of women riding motorcycles. Unite with other motorcycle and RV enthusiasts, and music lovers from around the country at the 5th Annual Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival on Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22 at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch at Hurricane Mills. The bike rally and music festival will feature an all-star lineup on three music stages. Evenings will find singer-songwriters performing their music by bonfire next to Hurricane Creek. The largest “moto & music” event statewide, the 4-day bash also includes Harley-Davidson test rides, stunt shows, motorcycle racing and a two-wheeled playground for off-road trail riding. Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is located at 8000 Highway 13 South in Hurricane Mills, TN 37078. Visit www.motorcyclesandmusic.com for more details.