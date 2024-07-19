Watch Now
Williamson County teen, Ivey Campbell, dreams big in country music!

NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted at 8:01 AM, Jul 19, 2024

Local Williamson County high school student, Ivey Campbell, is “That Girl!” Campbell has been playing country music since she was just 14-years-old and just released her 3rd single “That Girl.” Campbell stops by the studio to talk about her music career and what is next for her! Follow Ivey Campbell on Instagram at @iveycampbellmusic

