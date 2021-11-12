Working Out with a View

Kris Intress the founder and CEO of Rock Springs Retreat Center and Fit Farm gave us a tour of the all-inclusive resort where you can work on your health and wellness goals or host an event. Rock Springs Retreat Center is a 24-room resort and events center located on 200-acres of scenic farmland just 40 miles north of Nashville in Castalian Springs, TN. The property is home to Fit Farm, an 80,000-square-foot retreat including fitness facilities, programs, Serenity Day spa, and dining. Rock Springs is also available for weddings, corporate events, or a private getaway. The Fit Farm at Rock Springs is located at 732B Rock Springs Rd. Castalian Springs, TN 37031. For more information, visit www.rockspringsretreatcenter.com or call (615) 654-6818. Follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RockSpringsRetreatCenter and Instagram @rockspringsretreatcenter.