Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
53  WX Alerts
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Worried about finding parking at Nissan Stadium? Try this free shuttle

Worried about finding parking at Nissan Stadium? Try this free shuttle
Posted

Football season is back! If you are looking for a way to get to Nissan Stadium, we have you covered.

Honky Tonk Hideaway & Cantina is offering fans a free shuttle to get to Nissan Stadium. Below are the key details you will need from their website!

Key Details:

  • Price: Free with reservation
  • Departure: Honky Tonk Hideaway, 1343 Lewis Street
  • Parking: Free at 1338 Lewis Street
  • Destination: 611 2nd Street, Nashville, TN 37213
  • Check-in: 3 hours before kickoff
  • Departure: 2 hours and 15 minutes before kickoff
  • Return: No later than 45 minutes after the game
  • Ages: All ages
  • Reservation: Recommended; walk-ins subject to availability
  • Service dates: Titans home games only

If you want to save your seat, click here!

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes