Wyn Starks and The Fisk Jubilee Singers

Singer-songwriter Wyn Starks talked about his new EP with the Fisk Jubilee Singers and how his life changed after performing his breakout hit song “Who I Am” while a contestant on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent. Wyn Starks new EP with the Fisk Jubilee Singers titled At the End of the River will be released on Friday, February 17. The first single Dancing My Way debuts on Friday, February 3. For more information, go to https://www.wynstarks.com/. Follow @WynStarks on all social media platforms.