You may be ready for a summer road trip, but are your tires?

If you are ready to plan your next road trip this summer, make sure your tires are up for it! Discount Tire joined Lelan in studio to share a few tips on what you need to do before you hit the road.

Some tips they shared include:



Get pressure right and check it often.

Check your tread.

Rotate your tires every 6,000 miles.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR ALL THEIR ADVICE!

Interested in a free tire safety check? You can visit your local Discount Tire. For more information about the Discount Tire visit https://www.discounttire.com/