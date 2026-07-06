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You may be ready for a summer road trip, but are your tires?

You may be ready for a summer road trip, but are your tires?
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If you are ready to plan your next road trip this summer, make sure your tires are up for it! Discount Tire joined Lelan in studio to share a few tips on what you need to do before you hit the road.

Some tips they shared include:

  • Get pressure right and check it often.
  • Check your tread.
  • Rotate your tires every 6,000 miles.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR ALL THEIR ADVICE!

Interested in a free tire safety check? You can visit your local Discount Tire. For more information about the Discount Tire visit https://www.discounttire.com/

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