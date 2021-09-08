Your Health Matters at HealthSource Chiropractic

Sending your child off to school with a backpack can also mean they return home with back pain. In today's Your Health Matters, NewsChannel5’s Casie Mason went to HealthSource Chiropractic to find out why backpacks are causing issues and how to look for signs of scoliosis in your child. For more information visit, https://www.healthsourcechiro.com/franklin/.
