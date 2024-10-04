Your Health Matters: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a crucial time to remind women about the importance of early detection. In today's “Your Health Matters” the Nashville General Hospital & Nashville Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging explain more about the life-saving role of mammograms and how you can schedule yours today.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Nashville General Hospital & Nashville Healthcare Diagnostic Imaging>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.