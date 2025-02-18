Unzip Your Style: Zipped Brands Revolutionizes Everyday Footwear

We sit down with the creator of Zipped Brands, Aaron Warren, to learn more about his efforts to mix style and accessibility.

"The inspiration for Zipped Brands was simple: everyone deserves access to their favorite brands of shoes—no exceptions. Many individuals with disabilities face daily challenges just getting into their shoes. While mainstream brands make strides in style and comfort, they often overlook accessibility," the company's website said.

Learn more about Aaron's story in the video above!

If you are interested in getting a pair visit www.zippedbrands.com

