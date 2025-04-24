Tiny Spoon Chef is helping you have a stress-free mealtime!

Chef Janice Carte is the Founder and Owner of Tiny Spoon Chef, a meal-prep service that helps take the stress out of mealtime!

Janice shows Heather how to set up a DIY meal station for busy families on-the-go and how they can help cater to your family needs!

With a team of talented chefs sprinkled across the country, Tiny Spoon Chef tailors meal programs to fit your lifestyle, from global flavors to special dietary needs (yes, we are looking at you– allergies, picky eaters, and health goals!). Whether you’re a busy single professional, a couple juggling packed schedules, or a family just trying to survive weeknight dinners, Tiny Spoon Chef has got your back—no matter the occasion. From grocery shopping to dinner parties to corporate events, they turn mealtime into a stress-free, tasty, and joyful experience.

Follow the magic on Instagram @tinyspoonchef [instagram.com].