NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville police and firefighters responded to a rollover crash into the "Stix" sculpture in the SoBro neighborhood early Thursday.

The crash was reported at about 4:00 a.m. The sculpture is in the middle of the roundabout at Korean Veterans Blvd. and 8th Ave.

Police said the driver was seen driving 100 miles per hour in the downtown area, when he came to the roundabout, hit the curb, and rolled. Investigators say the driver is okay.