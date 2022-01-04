Twins Born Just Minutes Apart Have Birthdays In Separate Years

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Twins born in Monterey County, California, will have the unique experience of their birthdays falling on different days, months and even years. The newborns were only born 15 minutes apart, but this short amount of time made all the difference as it happened right around the cusp of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, making it into the world just before the new year. However, his twin sister Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born at exactly 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

In a press release shared by Natividad, where mother Fatima Madriga delivered her babies, the hospital broke the exciting news, with Aylin being announced as the first child born in Monterey County in the new year.

At midnight, Natividad welcomed Aylin Yolanda Trujillo as the area's first baby of 2022! Her twin, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes earlier at 11:45 pm Friday, Dec. 31, meaning their birthday falls on a different day, month and year— a 1 in 2 million chance! pic.twitter.com/Lm5hkOpNBo — Natividad (@NMCInspires) January 2, 2022

For her part, Madriga is over the moon about her newborns and their unique birthdays.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” the proud mom said in Natividad’s press release. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Twins are already pretty rare but ones that are born on separate days are even more unique. However, twin siblings who were born in different years are something akin to winning the lottery, in terms of odds.

“There are about 120,000 twin births in the U.S. every year, making up just over 3% of all births,” Natividad stated in its press release. “However, twins with different birthdays are rare, and some estimate the chance of twins being born in different years as one in 2 million.”

This unusual circumstance between twins has happened in the recent past. Indiana siblings Joslyn and Jaxon Tello were not only born in different years, but in different decades, as Josyln arrived in the final moments of 2019 and Jaxon arrived at the beginning of 2020.

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” said Dr. Ana Abril Arias, who helped to deliver little Alfredo and Aylin. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the new year!”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.