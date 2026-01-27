'Betrays our most basic values': Biden condemns federal response in Minneapolis, urges accountability

Former President Joe Biden issued a statement Monday condemning the recent violence in Minneapolis, saying actions by the federal government “betrays of our most basic values as Americans” and demanding justice for two U.S. citizens killed during ongoing immigration protests.

Biden’s comments come as tensions remain high in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti while he was being apprehended by federal officers on Saturday, nearly one mile away from where Renee Good was fatally shot by an immigration enforcement agent earlier this month.

Biden pointed to the deaths of Pretti and Good as evidence of what he called a Trump administration-led campaign of "violence and terror” against American citizens exercising their constitutional rights.

RELATED STORY | Videos dispute federal account of fatal shooting of Minneapolis protester

Read his full statement: