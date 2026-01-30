Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles, attorney says

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles on Thursday night while covering the Grammy Awards, his attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what charges Lemon faces, though they appear to be tied to a protest earlier this month at a church in Minnesota.

In an exclusive Scripps News interview last week, Lemon said he was covering the protest as an independent journalist when demonstrators confronted a pastor they accused of being an immigration enforcement agent. The coverage drew backlash from conservatives, who accused him of participating in the protest.

Prosecutors previously sought charges against Lemon in connection with the incident, but a magistrate judge rejected the case. Lemon said he believed the ruling would not be the end of the matter.

"I think it's not over because it doesn't matter if there's no law to fit," Lemon told Scripps News' Alisyn Camerota. "They will try to fit or retrofit something or go around a judge and just do it themselves."

Lemon said his reporting of the protest was no different from work he has done throughout his decades-long career with major news organizations.

"I was not a protester. It's very clear about that," Lemon said. "If you look at all the evidence, I'm not a protester."

Meanwhile, Lemon's attorney criticized the Justice Department’s decision to pursue charges against Lemon.

"Instead of investigating federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case," Lowell said.

Lowell was referring to Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse killed in Minnesota by immigration enforcement officers on Jan. 24, and Renée Good, who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Jan. 7.

The White House responded to the news of Lemon's arrest, posting on X, "When life gives you lemons..."