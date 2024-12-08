Watch Now
No. 9 Tennessee Vols face off against No. 8 Ohio State in the first round of College Football Playoffs

NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The No. 9 Tennessee Vols will face off against No. 8 Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoffs.

They will be traveling to Columbus, OH, to face off against
the No. 8 Ohio State Buckety (10-2).

The winner of this game will go on to face undefeated B10 champion and No.1 ranked Oregon.

This will be the second-ever match-up between OSU and Vols. The last time they met was Jan. 1st, 1996 in the Citrus Bowl where Tennesee beat OSU by a score of 20-14.

