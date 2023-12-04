Watch Now
Craig Aukerman fired as Titans special teams coordinator

James Kenney/AP
The Tennessee Titans logo is seen in Nissan Stadium before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 04, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mike Vrabel announced the firing of Special Teams Coordinator Craig Aukerman this afternoon.

Tom Quinn will take over the role of Special Teams Coordinator for the rest of the season.

This is coming after a recent loss to the Colts on Sunday 31 - 28 in overtime.

Not only the loss but the Titans suffered major blows with Ryan Stonehouse needing season-ending surgery, Derrick Henry being in concussion protocol, and Jeffery Simmons will miss a couple of weeks due to his injury.

