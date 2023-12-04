Craig Aukerman fired as Titans special teams coordinator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mike Vrabel announced the firing of Special Teams Coordinator Craig Aukerman this afternoon.

Tom Quinn will take over the role of Special Teams Coordinator for the rest of the season.

Mike Vrabel announces #Titans have fired special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/XJGc2g4hMW — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) December 4, 2023

This is coming after a recent loss to the Colts on Sunday 31 - 28 in overtime.

Not only the loss but the Titans suffered major blows with Ryan Stonehouse needing season-ending surgery, Derrick Henry being in concussion protocol, and Jeffery Simmons will miss a couple of weeks due to his injury.