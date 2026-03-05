Free SEC Party in the Park event returns to Music City Walk of Fame Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — SEC Party in the Park is returning to the Music City Walk of Fame Park this month!
On Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, fans can enjoy DJ performances, local food, family-friendly games and a video screen to watch the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place at Bridgestone.
The free party will take place at 10 a.m. both days.
There will be cold beer and beverages, as well as phone charging stations. Family-friendly games and Daddy’s Dogs will be onsite.
Attendees are invited to bring blankets and collapsible chairs, but no coolers, backpacks, wagons, pop-up tents and no pets.
Friday, March 13
10 a.m. Music City Walk of Fame Park Event Site Opens
10 a.m. 12 p.m. DJ Jason Eskridge
12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Watch Party for Games 9 and 10
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. DJ Jason Eskridge
6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Watch Party for Games 11 and 12
10:30 p.m. Park Activities Conclude
Saturday, March 14
10 a.m. Music City Walk of Fame Park Event Site Opens
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. DJ Rideout
12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Watch Party for Games 13 and 14
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. DJ Rideout
6 p.m. Park Activities Conclude
