Home Run Derby X swings through Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville may not have a Major League Baseball team yet, but that is not stopping the MLB from having its Home Run Derby X (HRDX) in the music city.

HDRX is on Saturday, Aug. 31 at First Horizon Park, where you will see both MLB legends and Softball superstars.

MLB legends headliners are Andrew Jones, Jake Arrieta, Dexter Fowler, Nick Swisher, Ian Desmond, and Jonny Gomes. The softball supers are Jocelyn Alo, Mia Davidson-Smith, Alex Hugo, Ashton Lansdell, and Paige Halstead.

The HRDX is a 3-on-3 co-ed competition centered around hitting home runs and making amazing defensive plays.

Teams face off against each other in a 30-minute game where each player gets one at-bat for two minutes and thirty seconds and the team on offense earns points by hitting bombs while the defensive earns points by making plays on the defensive side, and the side with the most points wins.