Martin Luther King's Invitational Gymnastics meet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a year's wait, the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational is underway.

"Last year, we had a major snowstorm that ended up canceling everything. It was really disappointing. It was really disheartening but we knew we had next year so we were excited to do it this year." Corrinne Tarver, Fisk's head coach said

The gymnastics meet is the brainchild of Fisk head coach Corrine Tarver. She brought together schools with unique head coaches nationwide to honor Dr. King and remind everyone of the importance of unity and equality.

"There's so few of us. There are 80-something schools and there are 6 African-American head coaches. That's a pretty low number. We wanted to embrace that and we wanted to show that we are here, that we have amazing teams. Our teams are very diverse so even though, we have a similar background as coaches, the programs in which we are in charge of, are very, very different and so it is great to be able to show they diversity that we have." Tarver said.

The MLK Invitational is the first collegiate gymnastics meet in Nashville, which is extremely meaningful to these Fisk athletes.

"It's very special because our school is in Nashville so many of our Fisk students, alumni, and friends could come to the meet and support us today. Fisk's gymnast Morgan Price said.

With more eyes on the action, the intensity of the competition increases.

"I think it puts a good kind of pressure on because we can feel their love and support when we are out there. It gives us more fuel to do our best." Fisk's gymnast Liberty Mora said.

Fisk would finish a disappointing 3rd but they will remember Dr. King's words of hope as they persevere throughout the year.

"We need to just build off of this and get all the small mistakes out now before later in the season. It will help to get the experience and exposure in front of the crowd and we'll just do better as the season goes on." Fisk's gymnast Jada Reese said.

