Nashville SC announces Phase One Leagues Cup 2026 matches happening this August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC has announced their Phase One Leagues Cup 2026 matches happening this August.

The following games will take place at Geodis Park.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 vs. Club León at 7:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, Aug. 9 vs. Atlético de San Luis at 7 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Aug. 12 vs. Rayados de Monterrey (C.F. Monterrey) at 7 p.m. CT

Tickets for all three matches will go on sale Wednesday, May 27 at 2 p.m. CT. You can purchase them here.

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