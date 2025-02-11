Nashville SC signs 18-year-old midfielder Matthew Corcoran

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC is signing 18-year-old midfielder Matthew Corcoran from Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship.

Corcoran started his career at Dallas Academy from 2019 to 2021. He signed his first contract with Birmingham Legion FC at 15. He appeared in 49 matches across multiple competitions with one goal and three assists.

Then, in 2024, he only made five appearances and had one assist but his season was cut short due to an injury.

Nashville SC signed him through 2027 with options for the 2028 and 2029 season.

“Matthew is a bright talent with bags of potential,” said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. “He is a true two-way midfielder who contributes on both sides of the ball, and his experiences as a professional and U.S. youth international have prepared him for this next step in his career.”

