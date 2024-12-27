Watch Now
Nashville Soccer Club trades Shaq Moore to FC Dallas

Nashville SC defender Shaq Moore, center, celebrates his goal against Toronto FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville SC won 2-0. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Soccer Club is trading defender Shaw Moore to FC Dallas for $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

Moore must meet certain performance criteria for Nashville SC to receive the full $150,000. Additionally, Nashville SC will retain a sell-on percentage if Moore is transferred outside of MLS in the future.

Moore joined Nashville SC in 2022 from LaLiga2's CD Tenerife after CF Montréal acquired his rights. He has appeared in a total of 83 matches across all competitions, during which he recorded 14 assists and scored two goals

