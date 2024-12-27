Nashville Soccer Club trades Shaq Moore to FC Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Soccer Club is trading defender Shaw Moore to FC Dallas for $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

Moore must meet certain performance criteria for Nashville SC to receive the full $150,000. Additionally, Nashville SC will retain a sell-on percentage if Moore is transferred outside of MLS in the future.

Moore joined Nashville SC in 2022 from LaLiga2's CD Tenerife after CF Montréal acquired his rights. He has appeared in a total of 83 matches across all competitions, during which he recorded 14 assists and scored two goals

