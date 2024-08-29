No more SEC football on CBS. Do not worry, here is your guide to comparing Big Ten teams to SEC teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since CBS does not cover SEC football anymore, and made the switch to Big Ten (B10) football coverage. You are probably wondering; how can I compare the SEC to B10?

Well, we are here to give you a comparison list of B10 schools to SEC schools. We had some of our biggest football fans in the newsroom get together to try and draw some comparisons from the SEC schools you know and love to who we think is most comparable in the new Big Ten.

SEC comparison to B10



Vanderbilt -> Northwestern & Rutgers

Ohio State -> Alabama

Michigan -> Georgia

Kentucky -> University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

Gators -> Nebraska

Mississippi State -> Purdue

Louisiana State University (LSU) -> The Pennsylvania State University (PSU)

University of Southern California (USC) -> Texas

Michigan State -> Arkansas

Illinois -> Auburn

Maryland -> Missouri

Minnesota -> Ole Miss

Wisconsin -> University of South Carolina (USC)

Iowa >- University of Tennessee

Oklahoma -> Oregon

Texas A&M -> Washington

The Big 10 on CBS schedule kicks off with a doubleheader Saturday with Akron at Ohio State at 2:30 p.m., followed by UCLA at Hawaii at 6:30 p.m.

Some other highlights from this year's CBS football schedule:



Saturday, September 14th: Notre Dame at Purdue, Colorado at Colorado State

Saturday, September 21st: USC at Michigan

Saturday, October 5th: Navy at Air Force

Saturday, November 2nd: Air Force at Army

Saturday, December 7th: Big Ten Championship

Saturday, December 14th: Army-Navy Game

If you have any thoughts, opinions, or information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.

