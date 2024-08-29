No more SEC football on CBS. Do not worry, here is your guide to comparing Big Ten teams to SEC teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since CBS does not cover SEC football anymore, and made the switch to Big Ten (B10) football coverage. You are probably wondering; how can I compare the SEC to B10?
Well, we are here to give you a comparison list of B10 schools to SEC schools. We had some of our biggest football fans in the newsroom get together to try and draw some comparisons from the SEC schools you know and love to who we think is most comparable in the new Big Ten.
SEC comparison to B10
- Vanderbilt -> Northwestern & Rutgers
- Ohio State -> Alabama
- Michigan -> Georgia
- Kentucky -> University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- Gators -> Nebraska
- Mississippi State -> Purdue
- Louisiana State University (LSU) -> The Pennsylvania State University (PSU)
- University of Southern California (USC) -> Texas
- Michigan State -> Arkansas
- Illinois -> Auburn
- Maryland -> Missouri
- Minnesota -> Ole Miss
- Wisconsin -> University of South Carolina (USC)
- Iowa >- University of Tennessee
- Oklahoma -> Oregon
- Texas A&M -> Washington
The Big 10 on CBS schedule kicks off with a doubleheader Saturday with Akron at Ohio State at 2:30 p.m., followed by UCLA at Hawaii at 6:30 p.m.
Some other highlights from this year's CBS football schedule:
- Saturday, September 14th: Notre Dame at Purdue, Colorado at Colorado State
- Saturday, September 21st: USC at Michigan
- Saturday, October 5th: Navy at Air Force
- Saturday, November 2nd: Air Force at Army
- Saturday, December 7th: Big Ten Championship
- Saturday, December 14th: Army-Navy Game
