Predators hire Luke Richardson as assistant coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have added Luke Richardson to their coaching staff as an assistant coach, bringing in the former NHL defenseman to work with the team's blue line.

Head Coach Andrew Brunette expressed enthusiasm about the addition, highlighting Richardson's character and experience.

"When I think of Luke Richardson – aside from being one of the toughest defensemen to play against during my NHL career – I think of leadership, character, and work ethic," Brunette said.

"I'm excited to have him join our coaching staff and feel the different perspective he'll bring to our defensemen and team in general, will make us better. We're looking forward to welcoming the former NHL captain and his family to the Predators and getting to work on next season."

Richardson brings significant NHL experience to Nashville, having previously served as an NHL captain during his playing career. The Predators are looking to strengthen their defensive corps as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Thank you for the past 5 seasons, Assistant Coach Richards 🤝 pic.twitter.com/blfti6ejiS — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) June 24, 2025

