Predators sign Mattias Ekholm to 4-year, $25M extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed defenseman and alternate captain Mattias Ekholm to a four-year contract.

General Manager David Poile announced the deal Wednesday, saying the multiyear contract is worth $25 million and will keep Ekholm with the Preds through the 2026 season.

"Staying with this organization and in this city was a priority for me and my family, and I'm so excited to be able to sign this contract," Ekholm said. "Nashville is home for us - it's where we want to be. I believe in the future of this team and I'm looking forward to the chance at competing for the Stanley Cup here in the next five seasons."

Nashville drafted the 31-year-old in 2009. Ekholm has made an appearance in 71 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, which ties for the third-most among all skaters in franchise history.