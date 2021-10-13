Watch
VideoSports

Actions

Predators sign Mattias Ekholm to 4-year, $25M extension

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm plays against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Predators Hockey
Posted at 1:24 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 14:26:26-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed defenseman and alternate captain Mattias Ekholm to a four-year contract.

General Manager David Poile announced the deal Wednesday, saying the multiyear contract is worth $25 million and will keep Ekholm with the Preds through the 2026 season.

"Staying with this organization and in this city was a priority for me and my family, and I'm so excited to be able to sign this contract," Ekholm said. "Nashville is home for us - it's where we want to be. I believe in the future of this team and I'm looking forward to the chance at competing for the Stanley Cup here in the next five seasons."

Nashville drafted the 31-year-old in 2009. Ekholm has made an appearance in 71 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, which ties for the third-most among all skaters in franchise history.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap