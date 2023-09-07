Tennessee Titans rack up highest value increase among NFL teams in the last year after stadium deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans have something to brag about. Forbes says the team gained the most value in the last year than any other NFL team.

This comes after some plays made by Metro and the team over the past year. It's a big deal both literally and figuratively.

Recently, Metro Council approved a $2 billion stadium plan. This means more upgrades for the team and possibly better accommodations for you if you plan to go to some of the games. Those upgrades could possibly a boost the economy in Nashville as well.

The increase pushes the Titans to just one of four NFL teams to see a more than 20 percent value increase this year, along with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. The Titans saw the highest jump at 26 percent. The deal for the new stadium, which is set to open in 2027, includes a projected $3 billion in taxes captured over a new 30-year lease. That total doesn’t include $500 million that the state of Tennessee will finance to include in the deal. The Titans will run the stadium, which, given Nashville’s economy, is expected to generate tens of millions of dollars in additional revenue.

The teams is now valued at just over $4 billion which pushes the team to number 21 on the list of 32 NFL teams. The most valuable team in the league is the Dallas Cowboys, which is valued at $9 billion.