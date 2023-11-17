Nissan to maintain naming rights to the new Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans announced on Friday that they have reached an agreement on a 20-year exclusive naming-rights partnership with Nissan for the Titans brand new stadium.

“This partnership is a natural extension of our already longstanding friendship with Nissan,” said Burke Nihill, Titans President and CEO. “Our mission at the Titans is to Win, Serve, and Entertain. We pride ourselves on collaborating with organizations who love this city and state as much as we do, and for the past 40 years, Nissan has invested more than $10.5 billion statewide, serving as a great example of an outstanding corporate steward and community advocate. We look forward to the continued positive impact of this relationship for the Titans organization and the City of Nashville.”

The Titans received final approval for the enclosed stadium earlier this year, with the new building scheduled to open in 2027. Video was released depicting the details of the stadium below.

Titans release video of new stadium, introduce website to join PSL waitlist