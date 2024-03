NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The University of Tennessee advances to the Sweet 16 and will face off against Creighton University.

They will face off on Friday, March 29th, and their start time will be 9:09 p.m. CT. It will air on TBS/truTV.

The last time the Volunteers made it to the Sweet 16 was in 2019 when they were defeated by Purdue 99-94.

They're looking to make an elite eight appearance for the first time since the 2009-10 season.