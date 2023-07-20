Tennessee Volunteers take the spotlight at SEC Media Days on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been a big week for college football in Music City with SEC Media Days happening downtown. All the fanfare wraps up Thursday with Tennessee taking the final spotlight.

Coach Josh Heupel will take the mic at 1 p.m. and key players about the upcoming season and will be followed by quarterback Joe Milton, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren at 1:50 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt.

The Vols are coming off a historic season with big rivalry wins against Alabama and Florida. It was their best season in decades and because of it Heupel was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year last year.

This will be his third season and a lot of good things are expected. Milton will lead the way as quarterback after Hendon Hooker left for the NFL, Warren will enter this season at the Vol's starting tight end and Thomas will anchor the defensive line for his fourth season with the team.

Following media days, the team only has two weeks left until practice officially starts. Then they'll be right back in Music City to start their season at Nissan Stadium against Virginia in September.