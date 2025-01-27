Vanderbilt fined $500,000 by SEC for allowing fans to storm court after victory over Kentucky

Vanderbilt was fined $500,000 by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday for allowing fans to storm the court Saturday after the Commodores’ 74-69 victory over No. 9 Kentucky.

Vanderbilt was penalized for a third offense under the conference’s revised access to competition area policy. The fine will be paid to the University of Kentucky.

The first violation — and a $100,000 fine — came when fans stormed the football field after a 40-35 victory over Alabama in October. The second — and a $250,000 fine — came a week ago after fans rushed onto the court in celebration of a victory over No. 6 Tennessee.

Additional offenses also will carry $500,000 fines.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball