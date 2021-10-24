Breezy Today, Storm Tonight (10-24-2021)

Breezy Today, Storms Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy | High: 80 | S 10-20

Tonight: Becoming Cloudy, Sct'd Storms | Low: 64 | S 10-20

Details:.

We are warming up heading into Sunday afternoon. It will be breezy with highs near 80. A few showers are possible early in the morning in our northern counties. A stronger line of storms will be moving towards the Mid-State late Sunday night into Monday morning. Storms look to arrive after midnight and march across the area through the morning commute Monday. A few strong storms can't be ruled out with damaging wind being the main concern.

