Dangerous heat returns on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a day with below average temperatures and low humidity, things are about to change as we head towards Independence Day!

Humidity and temperatures are climbing today, and by tomorrow heat indices (what it feels like) across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area are expected to climb between 105-110 degrees, with actual air temperatures in the upper 90s.

Because of this much of the area will be under a Heat Advisory Wednesday from 1pm-7pm.

With many 4th of July activities planned outdoors the next several days it is very important to remain hydrated, take freaking breaks from outdoors, and listen to your body when out in the heat as to avoid heat related illnesses.