S5A Monday Afternoon and Evening

TIMING: Lunchtime Monday through Dinnertime Monday

THREATS: Damaging Wind, Heavy Downpours, Slight Chance for Hail, Low Threat for Isolated Tornadoes

In-Depth:

After a calmer Sunday, strong to severe storm chances return to the NewsChannel 5 coverage area Monday, prompting another Storm 5 Alert. Once again, the entire area is outlooked by the Storm Prediction Center.

Threats with Monday’s storms will primarily consist of damaging wind and heavy downpours that could bring flash flooding, especially to flood-prone areas.

Storms are expected to begin around lunchtime, lasting through dinnertime Monday.

Stay with NewsChannel 5 as we continue fine-tuning the forecast leading up to Monday. You can stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the FREE NewsChannel 5 App. You can also subscribe to Storm 5 WeatherCall for $15 per year. Storm 5 WeatherCall calls you if your home is in the path of dangerous weather. It also text you if you are in the vicinity of lightning. Learn more at NewsChannel5.com/WeatherCall.