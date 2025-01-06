Storm 5 Alert issued from 4 a.m. through noon on Monday with slick roads possible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday morning cold air will race back into the Mid-South which will likely lead to a Flash Freeze. Remaining moisture is expected to change to snow which could impact your Monday morning commute.
Because of this we are calling for a second Storm 5 Alert from 4am – Noon Monday.
Make sure you continue to monitor the forecast with NewsChannel 5 and the Storm 5 Weather Team.
This story by Aaron Cantrell reminds me of my first school in Dyersburg, TN. I was a student at Bruce School from Kindergarten to second grade until the school system was integrated. My parents graduated from this K-12 school in 1960 in one of the city's African American communities. After sitting empty for several years, part of the school was demolished while the rest was renovated and now serves as a community center for the Bruce community in Dyersburg. A local pastor is now trying to do something similar in the Cemetery community in Rutherford Co.
-Lelan Statom