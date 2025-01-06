Storm 5 Alert issued from 4 a.m. through noon on Monday with slick roads possible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday morning cold air will race back into the Mid-South which will likely lead to a Flash Freeze. Remaining moisture is expected to change to snow which could impact your Monday morning commute.

Because of this we are calling for a second Storm 5 Alert from 4am – Noon Monday.

