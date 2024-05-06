Storm 5 Alert likely for Wednesday with a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While a strong storm or two can't be ruled out today, most storms will stay below severe limits, but some localized floods is possible as some locations could get more rain today after rain and storms overnight.

Tomorrow, a few strong to severe storms are possible. Right now, the storms that develop look to be isolated, but storms that get going could become strong.

The better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms arrives Wednesday. That's when a Storm 5 Alert is likely. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours and tornadoes are all possible by late Wednesday afternoon into the evening and nighttime hours.

Stay Weather Aware!