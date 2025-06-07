STORM 5 ALERT Monday Afternoon and Evening

TIMING: Monday Afternoon – Early Evening

THREATS: Damaging Wind, Heavy Downpours, Hail, Very Low Threat for Isolated Tornadoes.

In-Depth:

After a brief break from severe storms Sunday, Monday will be another day with a severe weather threat prompting a Storm 5 Alert. With plenty of moisture and dynamics in the upper parts of the atmosphere in place, and another boundary set to move through the NewsChannel 5 coverage area, chances for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and early evening are looking likely. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a risk for severe weather on Monday, with most of Middle Tennessee under a 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather.

While forecast models continue to fine-tune just how widespread storms will be, expect strong to severe storms to develop around lunchtime and last until sunset Monday evening. Any storms that form will bring the threat of damaging wind and heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding, especially in flood prone areas. There is also the chance for hail with any storms that develop as well as a very low threat for an isolated tornado.

