Storm 5 Alert Tuesday

WHAT: Strong to severe storms once again forecasted Tuesday ahead of a cold front, prompting a Storm 5 Alert

TIMING: 4 pm Tuesday – 10 pm Tuesday

THREATS: Large Hail, Damaging Wind, Tornadoes, Heavy Downpours, prompting Flash Flooding

Our late, active spring pattern continues as the threat for severe weather is once again forecasted Tuesday. As another cold front approaches a fairly unstable airmass it will lead to concerns for all hazards of severe weather Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is outlooked for the threat of severe weather Tuesday.

NC5

At this time the timing for strong to severe storms Tuesday looks like it will occur between 4pm and 10pm, with the cold front moving through overnight.

When it comes to threats with this Storm 5 Alert – all hazards are possible from large hail to tornadoes. This is a very similar setup to what we saw last Friday into early Saturday.

With this forecast still a few days out it could change some. Make sure you stay with NewsChannel 5 both on-air and online as the Storm 5 Weather Team will continue to keep you updated with the very latest on our severe threat for Tuesday.