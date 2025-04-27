Storm 5 Alert: Tuesday afternoon and evening

Chances for severe storms Tuesday has expanded to include parts of our coverage area. The Storm Prediction Center expanded the risk outlook to include areas north of I-40 Tuesday. Because the ingredients are looking better, we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Details below.

WHEN: Tuesday, 2 pm – 10 pm

THREAT: Wind, Hail

The warmest air of 2025 is setting up for the upcoming week along with numerous chances for showers and storms. Much of Middle Tennessee and South-Central Kentucky are on the tail end of severe ingredients Tuesday, but enough of the ingredients are in place to bring the threat from strong to severe storms prompting a Storm 5 Alert. Areas just north of I-40 are under a risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center.

Storm threats Tuesday look to be damaging wind and hail. But, with this still being three days out it is possible to see the threat change so make sure you are staying connected with the forecast by downloading the NewsChannel 5 app, watching NewsChannel 5, or checking for updates on NewsChannel5.com.

It’s always important to take the time before storm chances to make sure you are prepared. One way to make sure you receive alerts if you are in the path of dangerous weather is by subscribing to Storm 5 WeatherCall. If you are in the path of dangerous weather, you’ll receive a phone call from the Storm 5 Weather Team. If you are not in the path, then you will not be called. You can head to NewsChannel5.com/WeatherCall for more details, and to subscribe.