The Great Thaw Begins This Weekend

Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly Sunny, Cold |High: 38 | N 5-10

Tonight: Clear & Cold | Low: 22 | Calm

Details:

The great thaw starts Saturday. Temperatures will be slow to rebound so despite Saturday's sunshine, temperatures will still be quite chilly. We'll rebound to near normal by Friday. Quiet weather will continue through next week!