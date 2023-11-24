Weather In-Depth 11.23.23

What a lovely Thanksgiving day weather-wise. Sunshine with top temperatures mostly in the 50s, made for an easy afternoon.

Tonight won't be as cold as Thanksgiving morning was so we are not worried about freezing fog, but it will still be chilly with lows dipping into the upper 30s.

We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Friday & Saturday with spotty light showers Sunday. Total rainfall Sunday into Monday will likely be less than 1/4."

Much cooler temperatures will slide in by Monday setting the stage for a brisk start to next week. Wind chill values on Monday will mostly be in the upper 30s.