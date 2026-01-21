Why all eyes are on Waffle House during severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When disasters strike, one of FEMA’s quickest clues about local conditions comes from an unexpected place: Waffle House. Henry Rothenberg explains how the “Waffle House Index” tracks whether locations are open, limited, or closed after storms.
Open restaurants signal manageable damage, limited service points to moderate impacts, and closures suggest severe destruction — turning a diner chain into a disaster gauge.
