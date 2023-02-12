Watch Now
Breezy with rain exiting the area for your Sunday (2-12-23)

Henry's morning forecast: Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Posted at 5:34 AM, Feb 12, 2023
Rain Exits, Breezy

Forecast:
Today: Clouds Decreasing, Breezy | High: 56 | NW 10-15
Tonight: Clear Sky, Areas of Fog | Low: 32 | SW 2-7
Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 63 | SW 4-9

In Depth:

After showers started the morning for some, rain and clouds will move out and we will enjoy sunshine this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be near normal in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will continue to warm for the upcoming week, but chances for storms will also increase. Temperatures by mid-week will be in the 70s before a strong cold front knocks highs back into the 40s by the end of the week.

HENRY_DAILY RAIN MAP PARTICLES.png

