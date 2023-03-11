Increasing clouds today, area rain & a few storms tonight (3.11.23)

Dry Start to the Weekend, Rain Arrives Late Today & Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds, 30% Rain Ch. Late |High: 55| E-5

Tonight: Area Showers, Few Thunderstorms |Low: 47| SE 5-10,

Gusts: 20 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy, 50% Shower Chance |High: 58| W 5-10

then NW 10-15

In Depth:

After staring the weekend with patchy light frost,

we'll see highs in the mid 50s today. That slightly below

our normal high of 61 degrees for today. Clouds will increase

today a chance for showers late today and tonight. A few

thunderstorms will be possible too.

Here's a look a the forecast for Saturday and Sunday with

the weekend planner.

It's spring break travel season. As some wrap up spring break this

weekend, others are starting it. Here's the regional forecast for anyone

traveling today.