Increasing clouds today, area rain & a few storms tonight (3.11.23)

Dry Start to the Weekend, Rain Arrives Late Today & Tonight
Forecast:
Today: Increasing Clouds, 30% Rain Ch. Late |High: 55| E-5
Tonight: Area Showers, Few Thunderstorms |Low: 47| SE 5-10,
Gusts: 20 mph
Tomorrow: Cloudy, 50% Shower Chance |High: 58| W 5-10
then NW 10-15
In Depth:
After staring the weekend with patchy light frost,
we'll see highs in the mid 50s today. That slightly below
our normal high of 61 degrees for today. Clouds will increase
today a chance for showers late today and tonight. A few
thunderstorms will be possible too.
Here's a look a the forecast for Saturday and Sunday with
the weekend planner.
It's spring break travel season. As some wrap up spring break this
weekend, others are starting it. Here's the regional forecast for anyone
traveling today.