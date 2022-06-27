Watch Now
Not as hot & less humid(6.27.22)

Lelan's morning forecast: Monday, June 27, 2022
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 08:32:43-04

Less Humid Air to Start the Week

Forecast:
Today: Decreasing Clouds, AM Shower E/SE|High: 86|N 10-15
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Pleasant|Low: 62| N 10-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 87| NE 5-10

A cold front is moving to our east, and this allow a break in the intense heat and humidity for a few days. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 80s to start the week. Our normal high for today is 90 degrees.

wx gfx

With a break in the humidity levels, this will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight.

wx gfx

Enjoy this break in the humidity levels! As we head to the to mid-week, the heat and humidity return. We'll see highs in the mid to low 90s, and that looks to last into the 4th of July weekend.

wx gfx

