New Nashville soccer stadium features local eats for fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The new soccer stadium will feature treats and eats from a variety of local businesses.

At Daddy's Dogs, they put a spin on ballpark hotdogs. Owner Sean Porter decided to create a hotdog specifically for Geodis Park.

"Started this out of my garage as kind of just a side hustle, and it quickly turned into something more," Porter said.

He's pumped to serve dogs to soccer fans.

"Let’s hope the boys take home the cup this year," Porter said.

Another Nashville staple, Prince’s Hot Chicken, will also be inside the stadium.

Semone Jeffries is excited about the new experience.

“I’ve never done concessions, but it’s going to be cranking it out," Jeffries said.

Her Great Uncle Thornton Prince is the main reason Nashville is the hot chicken capital.

"He was out too late one night, and she decided to get him back," Jeffries said, "That feel good hurt, where you know something burns, and she created a dish for him," he said.

Turns out, he loved the spicy chicken.

"So she had to recreate his punishment," Jeffries said.

Fans can check this map to see where they can find their favorite food at the stadium.

"I think this is a little way of expanding the brand, and opening other doors for us, and giving us the opportunities for people to enjoy what we’ve loved to do for so long," Jeffries said.