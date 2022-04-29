Soccer Moses uses his popularity to grow the sport of soccer in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the story of Nashville SC is finally written, it would be impossible to share about the team's genesis, without a character straight out of Exodus.

Soccer Moses, a Nashville Soccer Club super fan, only intended the character as a one-time joke. Then his biblical banner, which read "Let My People Goal" ignited online faster than a burning bush.

Last year, we showed you how when Stephen Mason isn't putting on a show at the pitch, he's either center stage as one-fourth of the Christian rock band Jars of Clay, or a cut above the rest in a one-room barbershop he calls The Handsomizer.

"The rest is recent history, as they say," said Mason.

You can now add one more title to Mason's impressive myriad of personas: the Master Merchandiser. He blesses his holy beard on just about everything these days, from starring in local MAPCO commercials to his own Yazoo beer.

"Baby Soccer Moses would be horrified to know his face was on a beer," Mason joked.

It's called Let My People Gold Lager, and it's been a real score for Yazoo.

"We certainly like plays on words, so Let My People Gold and goal, you know?" said Lila Hall, a co-owner of the brewery. "It’s very crisp, it’s beautifully carbonated."

These days, Soccer Moses sure seems to have the Midas touch, but Mason insists that all of this isn't to grow his own persona, it's to grow the sport that he loves.

"Wait a minute, if we did this, then we could put money towards things that we care about," said Mason.

A portion of all the Moses merch goes to Kickin' It 615. The concept of the nonprofit is pretty simple, it can be expensive for a child to play organized sports.

"It’ll cost you at least about $200 a season," said Valair Shabillia, founder and president of Kickin' It 615.

So Shabillia started the organization to cover all expenses. And they really do mean everything.

"We provide everything from coaching, to jerseys to shorts, cleats, all of it," he said.

They serve all age groups and skill levels, and as you might imagine, the younger players can range from cheerful to in a crisis, in a matter of seconds. But in order for the kids to just have fun, Valair has to find the funds.

"We had to say no, and we had to have a waitlist for some kids," said Shabillia.

That is, until Soccer Moses got involved.

"We’re very thankful for you, and you, and for everybody that’s been involved in this project," Shabillia said to Stephen Mason and Lila Hall, as they presented Kickin' It 615 with a $1,000 check.

While the money from Yazoo and Mason can't part all of Shabillia's expenses, it's a great start.

"It’s just been a work of joy really, we’re having fun doing it and it’s making a difference in kids lives," said Mason.

So the next time you see something for sale that says "Let My People Goal," know that by buying it, you can really help perform miracles.

Soccer Moses will be in attendance for Nashville SC's debut home game, as they christen Geodis Park. Look for him performing alongside Judah and the Lion, during the post-game performance.

