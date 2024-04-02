Berry represents Clarksville on All-American stage

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you haven’t heard the name Imari Berry yet, please allow us to introduce you.

The five-star point guard from Clarksville became a social media star for her adept ball-handling and flashy spin moves as she carried the Wildcats to back-to-back 4A State tournaments.

“I used to go outside and play basketball with my brother and cousin,” Berry said. “They just taught me how to do different moves on different people, and playing against boys made me realize that it’s just, play ball. It’s like really easy.”

Berry makes it look easy. She averaged more than 24 points, six rebounds, and four steals per game this season on a Clarksville team that went 31-1.

Over the course of her four-year career, she racked up 2,510 points to become Clarksville High’s all-time leading scorer. Then just last month she was named the first Tennessee Miss Basketball in city history.

Now she’s ready to test her skills against the nation’s best at the McDonald’s All-American Game in Houston on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

“It’s been good for me,” Berry said at Monday’s All-American media availability. “I just like meeting new people and getting better on and off the court.”

Her reputation precedes her, but Berry’s immediate future remains unclear. She’s one of just a handful of All-Americans competing in Houston who are undecided about their college choice for next year.

Berry, ranked as the no. 13 recruit nationally in the Class of 2024, became the highest-rated prospect to commit to Clemson when she made her original pledge last summer. But she recently made the decision to reopen her recruitment after the Tigers parted ways with head coach and Mt. Juliet native Amanda Butler last month.

“I opened up my recruitment, yeah,” said Berry, who called the decision difficult. “But I really depended on relationships and Butler was really good (with) me.”

Berry originally chose Clemson over UConn, Tennessee, and others, so there was plenty of interest when she came back on the market. She says she’s narrowed her decision down to three schools and is excited to pick her new college home soon.

“I feel like I made the right choice (to decommit),” Berry said. “I’m really big on relationships and people who were there for me and didn’t leave when I committed, but stayed. So let’s just hope I pick a good one.”

But for now, Berry’s just trying to soak everything in as she represents Clarksville – and all of middle Tennessee – on the All-American stage.

“I love Tennessee,” Berry said. “I like the support that I have. Everyone’s checking up on me, making sure I’m good, and just like reposting my pictures and stuff and showing love. I just love Tennessee.”